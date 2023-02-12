 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles RB Miles Sanders returns to the game in Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

Eagles RB Miles Sanders dealing with something in Super Bowl 57. Here are the latest updates.

Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Update: Whatever the ailment was, Sanders seems to have shaken it. He is back on the field to start the third drive for Philly after the Kansas City Chiefs doinked their field goal attempt.

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to score on their first drive of the game. The first play they ran saw Miles Sanders get a carry and run it to the outside. He was hit hard and fumbled the ball out of bounds, and then we haven’t really seen him since. Sanders ended up going to the locker room but was able to return to the sideline.

There is a suspicious lack of updates revolving around Sanders. He may have banged something up on the hit that he took, or it could have shaken something else loose. We have seen players head to the locker room for a quick bathroom break, and Philadelphia fans are likely hoping that is all it is. Still, the Eagles had their second drive of the game, and Sanders wasn’t in, so it is something to monitor.

