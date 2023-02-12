Eagles RB Miles Sanders returns to the game in Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

Update: Whatever the ailment was, Sanders seems to have shaken it. He is back on the field to start the third drive for Philly after the Kansas City Chiefs doinked their field goal attempt.

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to score on their first drive of the game. The first play they ran saw Miles Sanders get a carry and run it to the outside. He was hit hard and fumbled the ball out of bounds, and then we haven’t really seen him since. Sanders ended up going to the locker room but was able to return to the sideline.

Miles Sanders is on the sideline but hasn't come back in since he returned from the locker room #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 13, 2023

There is a suspicious lack of updates revolving around Sanders. He may have banged something up on the hit that he took, or it could have shaken something else loose. We have seen players head to the locker room for a quick bathroom break, and Philadelphia fans are likely hoping that is all it is. Still, the Eagles had their second drive of the game, and Sanders wasn’t in, so it is something to monitor.

