Who is Patrick Mahomes’ backup on Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has re-injured his ankle in the second quarter of the their Super Bowl matchup matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes is getting his ankle looked at on the sidelines and will try to stay in the game. If Mahomes further injures himself or is ruled out they may need to turn to their backup QB. We go over the depth chart and who Kansas City would have to start if Mahomes’ injury is serious.

The Chiefs backup on the depth chart is none other than Chad Henne. Henne played well in a touchdown drive when Mahomes was hurt in the Divisional round, but everyone is hoping that the NFL MVP can play and play well still.