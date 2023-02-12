 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ backup on Chiefs?

The QB is dealing with an injury in the Super Bowl vs. the Eagles. We go over who may enter the game if Mahomes can’t play.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs lays on the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has re-injured his ankle in the second quarter of the their Super Bowl matchup matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes is getting his ankle looked at on the sidelines and will try to stay in the game. If Mahomes further injures himself or is ruled out they may need to turn to their backup QB. We go over the depth chart and who Kansas City would have to start if Mahomes’ injury is serious.

The Chiefs backup on the depth chart is none other than Chad Henne. Henne played well in a touchdown drive when Mahomes was hurt in the Divisional round, but everyone is hoping that the NFL MVP can play and play well still.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

View all 266 stories

More From DraftKings Nation