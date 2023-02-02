Mecole Hardman estimated as a DNP for first Super Bowl 57 practice report

After missing the second half of the regular season and the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff tilt in the divisional round due to an injury to his pelvis, wide receiver Mecole Hardman made his return during the AFC Championship Game. His return reduced the burden on the team’s other top wideouts such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the latter of which has dealt with health issues as well.

While Patrick Mahomes will look toward tight end Travis Kelce in most key situations, the rest of the receiving corps will need to pull its weight in order for the Chiefs to emerge victorious in Super Bowl LVII. Hardman, the longest-tenured wideout on the roster, will factor into that equation.

Mecole Hardman injury updates

Wednesday, Feb. 1 update — Hardman has battled a pelvis injury since the end of the regular season and did not make his playoff debut until the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs listed him as a DNP for Wednesday, though the team did not practice and this status represents an estimate.

Fantasy football and betting advice

Not “practicing” Wednesday doesn’t mean Hardman won’t recover in time for the Super Bowl, especially given the bye week. However, he only played 22% of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps in the conference title game, by far his lowest percentage of the season. Perhaps the extra time to rest will allow him to handle his usual workload come the Super Bowl, but fantasy managers should approach Hardman with trepidation until further notice.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.