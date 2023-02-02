JuJu Smith-Schuster listed as DNP for first Super Bowl 57 practice due to knee

At least officially, the Kansas City Chiefs enter their preparation for Super Bowl LVII with a banged-up receiving corps. JuJu Smith-Schuster sits at the top of that list after the team listed the veteran wideout as a DNP on the initial Super Bowl practice report.

While Smith-Schuster has seen only limited work during the playoffs so far, he could serve in a larger role during the Super Bowl. The extra time for recovery could aid his chances, though the Chiefs will know more as they get closer to kickoff.

JuJu Smith-Schuster injury updates

Wednesday, Feb. 1 update — The Chiefs continue to list Smith-Schuster on the practice report with a knee injury. While the team didn’t actually practice on Wednesday, the wide receiver would not have taken part. He joined fellow wideouts Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring) as official DNPs.

Fantasy football and betting advice

Smith-Schuster has only missed one game this season including the playoffs, so he doesn’t seem overly likely to miss the Super Bowl as of this time. It seems the Chiefs merely want to take things slow with their injured receiving corps, and Smith-Schuster’s knee has given him enough trouble to warrant such an approach. How much he plays will matter more to fantasy managers. Kansas City limited him to 45% of the offensive snaps in the AFC Championship Game, his lowest usage rate of the season.

