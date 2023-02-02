Kadarius Toney listed as DNP for first Super Bowl 57 practice due to ankle, hamstring

At least officially, the Kansas City Chiefs enter their preparation for Super Bowl LVII with a banged-up receiving corps. Kadarius Toney, the uber-talented wideout the team acquired before the trade deadline, joined the walking wounded in the AFC Championship Game.The team listed the veteran wideout as a DNP on the initial Super Bowl practice report.

With head coach Andy Reid likely to dig deep into his bag of special plays, Toney could have a major role during the Super Bowl, health permitting. The extra time for recovery could aid his chances, though the Chiefs will know more as they get closer to kickoff.

Kadarius Toney injury updates

Wednesday, Feb. 1 update — The Chiefs added Kadarius Toney to their initial practice report with ankle and hamstring injuries. While the team didn’t actually practice on Wednesday, the wide receiver would not have taken part. He joined fellow wideouts Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) as official DNPs.

Fantasy football and betting advice

Toney missed a three-game stretch after the Chiefs acquired him, and he only played four snaps from scrimmage during the AFC Championship Game. His status at this stage seems much shakier than the other injured Kansas City wideouts. The extra week should help, but this situation will require more monitoring for fantasy managers.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.