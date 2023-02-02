Patrick Mahomes not expected to be limited by ankle injury as practice starts for Super Bowl 57

After a will-he-or-won’t-he lead-up to the AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes laced up the cleats for the Kansas City Chiefs and lead the team to victory. Mahomes now has two weeks to more fully recover from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the divisional round, though the injury will remain a fixture of the pre-Super Bowl coverage until further notice.

Obviously, the Chiefs have tied their title hopes to Mahomes. How he goes, so does the team. So any development regarding his health holds considerable importance to how fantasy managers approach the big game.

Patrick Mahomes injury updates

Wednesday, Feb. 1 update — The Chiefs listed Mahomes as a full participant in Wednesday’s hypothetical practice (the team won’t actually take the field until Thursday afternoon). Given that high-ankle sprains can linger and regress without much notice, Mahomes’ status seems about as promising as it could.

We’ll find out exactly how much progress Mahomes has made when the Chiefs hold their first real practice Thursday, but the early green light should encourage fantasy managers. Mahomes might not reach 100% in time for the Super Bowl, but he has a chance to get pretty close based on this early sign.

