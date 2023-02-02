Jerick McKinnon in good shape 11 days ahead of Super Bowl 57 while dealing with ankle injuries

Following the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs don’t appear overly concerned about the health of Jerick McKinnon. The running back might have lost his touchdown streak a few weeks ago, but he seems well on his way to suiting up for Super Bowl LVII.

Given that the Chiefs have some injury situations to monitor elsewhere on offense (the receiving corps in particular), McKinnon’s apparent lack of practice restrictions bodes well for his workload come Feb. 12.

Jerick McKinnon injury updates

Wednesday, Feb. 1 update — The Chiefs listed McKinnon as a full participant in Wednesday’s hypothetical practice (the team won’t actually take the field until Thursday afternoon). While recovery from ankle injuries doesn’t always progress in a linear fashion, the situation doesn’t appear too precarious at this time.

Fantasy football and betting advice

McKinnon’s usage rate has varied significantly by the week even before accounting for health, so projecting him in the Super Bowl will prove a difficult task for fantasy managers. Still, assuming he doesn’t suffer a setback, the veteran running back seems like the type of player head coach Andy Reid would build some specials around in the big game.

