Isiah Pacheco dealing with wrist injury ahead of Super Bowl 57, but listed as full on practice report

Following their win in the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to have gotten good news regarding their top running backs. That includes rookie Isiah Pacheco who appears on the initial practice report with a wrist injury but would have participated fully had the team held a practice Wednesday.

Given that the Chiefs have some injury situations to monitor elsewhere on offense (the receiving corps in particular), Pacheco’s apparent lack of practice restrictions bodes well for his workload come Feb. 12.

Isiah Pacheco injury updates

Wednesday, Feb. 1 update — The Chiefs listed Pacheco as a full participant in Wednesday’s hypothetical practice (the team won’t actually take the field until Thursday afternoon). The wrist injury is new as the running back did not appear on the practice report leading into the AFC Championship Game.

Fantasy football and betting advice

No Kansas City running back has garnered more touches in either of the team’s two playoff games than Pacheco. It follows that the Chiefs will feed him heavily again in the Super Bowl, health permitting. The early signs point to Pacheco being able to handle that workload which should encourage fantasy managers.

