Jalen Hurts still dealing with shoulder pain ahead of Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has his name squarely in the conversation for MVP this season with how well he has played for the Eagles. Hurts picked up a shoulder injury down the stretch of the regular season, and it hasn’t fully been able to heal yet.

Jalen Hurts injury updates

Thursday, Feb. 2 update — Hurts was asked on Thursday for an update on his shoulder injury. He said, “I’m getting there. I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with”, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. Luckily, he says that it is getting better over time, which is good, with the Super Bowl still over a week away.

Fantasy football advice

Hurts is one of the more well-rounded quarterbacks in the league. He has passing upside with the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert at his disposal to target as the offense moves down the field. Hurts’ injury has seen him reel in his rushing game, but he still will scramble from time to time. He still looks to scramble when the time is right, but he is more cautious about taking unnecessary hits. Still, Hurts has about as much upside as anyone in the fantasy football or DFS slate.

