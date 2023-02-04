Will Willie Gay Jr. play in Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t have a long list of injuries with just over a week to go before they play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, but they are a few players dealing with some ailments that currently have them questionable for the game.

Linebacker Willie Gay has a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and the Chiefs listed him as questionable on the bye week injury report.

Gay suffered the injury in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, having to leave the contest early with the issue. He was credited with a tackle and shared a sack in that game before heading to the locker room.

There was good news during the week. ESPN reported that tests on Gay’s shoulder were “encouraging” and he’s “optimistic” about his availability to play next Sunday. Other than that, the team’s been relatively tight lipped about Gay’s status. However, this being the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Gay on the field, even in a limited capacity. The teams still have another week to get ready too.

