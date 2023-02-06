 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clyde Edwards-Helaire activated from IR for Super Bowl

By Chet Gresham
Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are activating running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, per Jonathan Jones. Edwards-Helaire has been out with an ankle injury since Week 11. He has likely been ready to return for a while now, but Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have taken over the top two spots on the running back depth chart.

There is little room for Edwards-Helaire to see more than a handful of snaps at most in the big game. We can continue to count on Pacheco and McKinnon to lead the way.

