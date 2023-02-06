Mecole Hardman placed back on IR, won’t play in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman was placed back on injured reserve on Monday ahead of Super Bowl 57 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles due to a pelvic injury. The Chiefs did activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire off injured reserve and to the 53-man roster for the Super Bowl. We’ll see if CEH is able to return and play in the game. Hardman was able to play in the AFC Championship vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and had two catches for 10 yards.

With Hardman ruled out, the Chiefs aren’t really impacted much. TE Travis Kelce will remain the main target in the passing game while Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster will operate as the starting WRs. Kadarius Toney has been dealing with injury the past few weeks heading into the Super Bowl. Rookie WR Skyy Moore received a decent amount of snaps vs. the Bengals but only had three catches for seven yards in the win.

The Chiefs remain 1.5-point underdogs in the Super Bowl vs. the Eagles. The over/under is at 50.5 as of Monday and you can get Kansas City at +105 on the moneyline.

