Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire play in Super Bowl 57?

The Chiefs RB has an ankle injury. We update you on his status for Super Bowl 57.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated off of injured reserve ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, but Edwards-Helaire is still questionable to play.

Head coach Andy Reid did not definitively answer whether the RB would be available in the game, saying “it’s good to have him back.” Edwards-Helaire has not played since Week 11, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Chargers. He has been practicing since mid-January.

Before his injury, the RB added 302 rushing yards and 151 receiving yards over 10 games, scoring six times. If he does play in the Super Bowl, he will likely split snaps with rookie Isiah Pacheco, who has been a game-changer in the playoffs thus far, and Jerick McKinnon.

