Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire play in Super Bowl 57?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated off of injured reserve ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, but Edwards-Helaire is still questionable to play.

Head coach Andy Reid did not definitively answer whether the RB would be available in the game, saying “it’s good to have him back.” Edwards-Helaire has not played since Week 11, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Chargers. He has been practicing since mid-January.

Chiefs have activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from IR. WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) goes on IR and won’t play in the Super Bowl. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 6, 2023

Andy Reid didn't commit to CEH playing in the Super Bowl instead of Ronald Jones as the 3rd RB but did say "It's good to have him back for sure." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 7, 2023

Before his injury, the RB added 302 rushing yards and 151 receiving yards over 10 games, scoring six times. If he does play in the Super Bowl, he will likely split snaps with rookie Isiah Pacheco, who has been a game-changer in the playoffs thus far, and Jerick McKinnon.

