Broncos RB Javonte Williams may not be ready for start of 2023 season

Denver Broncos GM George Paton provided an update on RB Javonte Williams on Thursday. He said that his recovery is going well but did admit that the running back’s timeline to return to the field is up in the air. There is obviously still five months until the regular season, so a lot can change, but the GM admitting that they don’t know when to expect him back is telling.

#Broncos GM George Paton said RB Javonte Williams is doing well in his rehab. Says he'll be back this season at some point but doesn't know when. Said if the best player available is an RB when Broncos draft, that could be a possibility at that spot. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 20, 2023

The GM didn’t stop there. With the NFL Draft a week away, Paton said that running back could be on the team’s radar whenever they are on the clock if it is the best player available. Williams will be heading into his third career season. Denver probably wants to bring more depth to the position, as their starting RB at the moment would be Samaje Perine.

Williams tore his ACL and LCL in the fourth game of his 2022 campaign. He finished the season with only 47 carries for 204 yards. He added 16 receptions on 22 targets for 76 yards. Williams’ early departure was a bad omen for how the overalls season would go for Denver. The stagnant offense needs him back sooner rather than later or could at least use a youthful spark if the Broncos decide to draft a running back.