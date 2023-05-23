Report: Seahawks Pro Bowl CB Tariq Woolen has knee surgery, out until training camp

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen underwent knee surgery that will sideline him until training camp. As a rookie, the Pro Bowler was tied for the most interceptions in the league. While his recovery is set to finish in plenty of time for the regular season, if he suffers any setbacks, it would be a big blow to the Seattle secondary.

Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl CB Tariq Woolen, a 2022 fifth-round pick who tied for the league lead in interceptions during his rookie year, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery today that is expected to sideline him until training camp, league sources told me and @BradyHenderson. pic.twitter.com/O9hoqXb0iC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2023

Woolen was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He proved to be one of the draft's biggest steals and was eventually a finalist for the 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year Award, losing to New York Jets’ corner, Sauce Gardner. Woolen played in all 17 games and tallied 63 total tackles with two fumble recoveries and six interceptions, including a pick-six.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Seattle was expected to roll out Woolen and rookie Devon Witherspoon as their starting corners. This influx of youth at the position is something that the Seahawks aren’t used to, but they hope their young talent improves alongside veterans Artie Burns and Mike Jackson.