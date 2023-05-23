Report: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers dealing with calf injury at OTAs

Update: The calf injury is considered minor for Rodgers. While it is alarming to see the starting quarterback sidelined and limping, it appears his absence from workouts today was largely cautionary. It is still May, so there is no concern that this injury will linger around and affect him long-term. Also, initially, it was thought to be an ankle injury, but Rodgers said he tweaked his calf.

Aaron Rodgers injury is being called “minor” sources tell me. Today was about being cautious and smart. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue at OTAs and is off to the side getting evaluated, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Rodgers was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The veteran quarterback usually doesn’t participate in OTAs but it looked like he was trying to show he was buying in for the Jets and made an uncommon appearance at the start of offseason workouts.

Rodgers is heading into his 19th career season and first away from Green Bay. He enters the 2023 league year with 59,055 career passing yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions. There was concern Rodgers would be hanging up his cleats at the end of the 2022 season. From being on different pages with the Packers’ front office to taking a step back stats-wise. He played in all 17 games but finished with 3,695 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Rodgers brings a veteran presence with a history of winning to the Jets, and if he can stay healthy, he hopes to bring the team its first division title since 2002.