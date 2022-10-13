Week 6 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is headed into Week 6 and it’s safe to a majority of people are out of their Survivor pools. If you’re in a double elimination pool, the numbers might be bigger, but for a fifth straight week, we saw a notable upset clean out more pools.

The Packers were not the most popular pick last week, but they were a significant one. We had them listed as a safe pick alongside Bills over Steelers. That turned out to be seriously bad advice. The Packers jumped on top of the Giants early in London, but blew the lead as New York continued their best start since 2009.

If you’re still around, we’re on to Week 6. You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Bucs over Steelers

49ers over Falcons

It is probably a little counterintuitive to list road teams as safe picks, but we’re focusing on the matchups. The Steelers stink against quality quarterbacks and I think we can look at the Bucs in a bounce-back spot after blowing their lead against the Falcons. The 49ers face a Falcons team that can be feisty. The 49ers could be without Nick Bosa, but this is a game in which their depth can win the day.

Best value picks

Rams over Panthers

The Rams lost in convincing fashion to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys last week. That coupled with Carolina starting P.J. Walker and having a new head coach in place is why this game is not in the safe category. The Rams should be able to beat a bad Panthers squad and there’s value in it, but there’s also some questions.

Trap pick

Packers over Jets

Green Bay is a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but is anyone remotely comfortable with picking them right now? We had them as a safe pick last week and that was an absolute disaster of a game. Coming into the season, this would have made sense as a spot to use them, but right now it’s a serious roll of the dice.