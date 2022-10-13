Best player prop bets for Commanders vs. Bears for Week 6 Thursday Night Football

Week 6 of the NFL season will get started on Thursday, October 13. The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears for this week’s Thursday Night Football game. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Bears: Best NFL player prop bets

Brian Robinson over 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

Robinson’s story is inspiring this season from what he has already come back from. He led the team in carries last week with nine, and he had 22 yards. Chicago is giving up 170 rushing yards per game, which is .2 off the most in the league. Robinson looks to be playing himself into the lead back role, which should see him tally double-digit carries against a poor rush defense. I like his over in this game.

David Montgomery under 63.5 rushing yards (-130)

Monty returned last week after being sidelined with an injury. It was an underwhelming effort, as he finished with 12 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. While he didn't get the job done with a ton of yards on the ground, he led the team in receiving with four receptions and 62 yards. This should be another game where he is stifled running the ball and shouldn’t surpass 63 yards on the ground.

Terry McLaurin over 50.5 receiving yards (-125)

F1 hasn’t been his usual dominant self week-to-week with Carson Wentz as his quarterback. Two weeks ago, he had 15 receiving yards, but last week rebounded with 76. He has at least 58 receiving yards in four of the five games and has a lot of upside this week. McLaurin has at least six targets in each of his last four games and should tally at least 51 yards.