Commanders vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

In Week 5, we watched a horrible Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. This week it doesn't get much better on paper as the Washington Commanders take on the Chicago Bears. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Commanders-Bears in Week 6 of the NFL season. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Bears odds

Spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Commanders -110, Bears -110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Commanders -1

Here’s the thing, last week’s game was between two teams that should’ve been good this year, and it hasn’t happened. This week’s game is between two teams that are early in a rebuild. Chicago struggles to move the ball down the field, and the Commanders at least upside with their offense. Washington should come out on top and cover because they aren’t as bad as the Bears.

Over/under: Under 38

This is a low line, and I’m still taking the under. It could be a lot of field goals like last week, but I think Washington finds the endzone at least once in the game. They have scored 17 or fewer points in three straight games, and I think even if they surpass it, the Bears don't help much, and we have another low-scoring Thursday night game.

Player prop: Brian Robinson over 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

Robinson’s story is inspiring this season from what he has already come back from. He led the team in carries last week with nine, and he had 22 yards. Chicago is giving up 170 rushing yards per game, which is 0.2 off the most in the league. Robinson looks to be playing himself into the lead back role, which should see him tally double-digit carries against a poor rush defense. I like the over in this game.