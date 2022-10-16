Best NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Eagles for Week 6 Sunday Night Football

The Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 6 will feature a classic NFC East rivalry with big early-season stakes as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

As always, we have a few player props for this matchup that you should take a look at before kickoff. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Best NFL player prop bets

Jalen Hurts, over 50.5 rushing yards (Odds)

Facing an unrelenting Cowboys pass rush, Jalen Hurts may be forced to leave the pocket on several occasions throughout the evening. That may lead to some nice rushes on the part of the Philly quarterback and I’ll predict that he goes over 50 rushing yards on the night.

Noah Brown, over 3.5 receptions (+115)

Noah Brown was held in check against the Rams last Sunday, making just one grab for five yards in the win. Still, he’s been a productive part of the Cowboys offense early this season and with CeeDee Lamb questionable with a hip injury, Cooper Rush may look to him even more. Take the over here.

Fletcher Cox, over 0.75 sacks (+205)

Fletcher Cox got a sack in each of the Eagles’ first three games this season, but has been held in check for the last two weeks. Cooper Rush was sacked three times in the Cowboys’ game against the Rams last week and the Philly front is most likely going to dial up the pressure to rattle him. I’ll say Cox gets sack No. 4 on the year in this game.