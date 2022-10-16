Breaking down NFL betting splits for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Week 6 Sunday Night Football

Week 6 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 16. This week’s iteration of Sunday Night Football will pit the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles in a clash of NFC East teams. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Eagles, Week 6 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites. 59% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to cover.

Is the public right? The Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the league and are at home against a Copper Rush-led Cowboys team. Philly has a good chance to win, but I don't think they will cover. The Cowboys' defense has kept them in games, and they have been able to do just enough to come out on top. I think Dallas covers the spread.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 42. 52% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? In the four games that Rush has started, the team has scored between 25 and 20 points. The Eagles have scored at least 20 points in all of their wins and haven’t given up more than 21 in each of their last four games. Both of these defenses have been good, but I think the over gets hit, albeit barely.

Betting the moneyline: The Eagles are home favorites with moneyline odds at -260. Moneyline odds for the Cowboys are at +220. 60% of the handle and 34% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to win.

Is the public right? The money is following Dallas, but the number of bets favors Philadelphia. I, too, am going with the Eagles in this game. Even if you look at these teams being evenly matched (which likely only happens with Dak Prescott healthy), Philly has the benefit of being at home in front of a raucous crowd. As much as I have been ‘feeling the Rush’ with Dallas’ backup, this test should be a little too much for him. The Eagles stay undefeated.