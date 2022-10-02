Best NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs Bucs for Week 4 Sunday Night Football

Week 4’s Sunday slate of games will wrap up with a potential Super Bowl preview. This week’s Sunday Night Football will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hitting the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. Here are our picks for the best player prop bets for Sunday night’s game.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Bucs: Best NFL player prop bets

Mike Evans, Over 69.5 receiving yards (-120)

Evans will be back with the team this weekend after serving a one-game suspension for his actions in an altercation with the New Orleans Saints. He is the clear WR1 for quarterback Tom Brady and is his favorite target. Evans has eight catches on 11 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown through two games. Even with one less game played, he still leads the team in receiving yards and should tally at least 70 on Sunday night.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Under 35.5 rushing yards (-115)

Edwards-Helaire scored two receiving touchdowns in Week 1, and it looked like he had finally found his footing in this offense. Then, last week CEH had seven carries for a total of zero yards. He still scored a touchdown, but it was a mind-boggling stat line. The Bucs' defense is stout against the run, and he will have a tough time getting going in this game. It is a tough bet to make because the line is low, but the under should hit.

Travis Kelce, Over 6.5 receptions (+105)

Kelce is going to carry this offense once again in the passing game. When the team lost in Week 3, he put the loss on himself, and is extra motivated heading into this matchup. This will result in him playing well and Patrick Mahomes looking for him early and often. Kelce has had eight, five and four receptions in his three games so far this season. He should log at least seven receptions on Sunday.