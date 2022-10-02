Best NFL player prop bets for Week 4

The NFL nears the quarter-mark of the regular season with a Week 4 slate featuring a number of high-powered offenses going at it. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will look to go 4-0 for the first time since 2004, while the favorites in the AFC will look to bounce back as the Buffalo Bills face the Baltimore Ravens. With a number of must-watch games, we’re highlighting the best player prop bets for Week 4.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL player prop bets for Week 4

Josh Allen over 286.5 passing yards (-115)

The Buffalo Bills faced a crushing loss in Week 3, which means Allen should be particularly motivated to bounce back with a commanding win over his next opponent. Good news: Buffalo will face the Ravens and their defense which is surrendering the most passing yards per game (353.3). Allen and the Bills’ high-powered passing game should have a field day against the Ravens’ leaky secondary.

Jamaal Williams over 63.5 rushing yards (-115)

Williams will step into the RB1 role in D’Andre Swift’s absence, but he’s more than proven capable of handling the lead duties through the first three weeks. On Sunday, Williams will get his chance to exploit the Seattle Seahawks defense which is giving up 157.0 rushing yards per game, tied for second-to-last. Williams is coming off an 87-yard and two touchdown rushing performance last week and should go back-to-back with another strong performance in Week 4.

CeeDee Lamb over 62.5 receiving yards (-115)

Is there a quarterback controversy for the Dallas Cowboys? With Cooper Rush under center last week, Lamb finished with a team-high 12 targets and eight receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. He’ll get another shot at a big day against the Washington Commanders, whose pass defense is ranked 28th with an average of 274.0 passing yards allowed per game. Faced against a leaky secondary, Lamb should easily surpass his 62.5 receiving yards total against the Cowboys’ NFC East rival.