Week 7 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL heads into Week 7 and last week was another ugly one for Survivor pools. The Bucs were a popular pick on the road against the Steelers, and that likely knocked out many remaining participants. The Packers at home against the Jets was another popular one, and it too sent folks crashing and burning.

If you’re still hanging around in your pool, it’s time for another week of picks. Last week was brutal for many of my picks, with both my safe picks getting upset. I did nail one of the trap games, so I have that going for me.

For now, DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Cowboys over Lions

Dak is back and while he might be a bit rusty, the Cowboys are decidedly better than the Lions. Detroit might make this game interesting, but this is one Dallas should win.

Best value picks

Dolphins over Steelers

Raiders over Texans

Miami gets Tua back and I suspect we see a letdown performance by the Steelers. You could save the Dolphins for Week 12 vs. the Texans, but there’s not much else left on their slate. The Raiders don’t have any remaining matchups that will jump out as must-use, so this is as good a week as any.

Trap pick

Chargers over Seahawks

Ravens over Browns

LA could roll in their game, but Seattle remains dangerous. Even as a home game, there are just too many questions. For Ravens-Browns, it’s worth staying away from those divisional matchups.