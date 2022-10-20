Best NFL player prop bets for Saints vs. Cardinals for Week 7 ‘Thursday Night Football’

Week 7 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, October 20. The New Orleans Saints will hit the road and fly west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. We have had a string of horrible Thursday Night Football games, so hopefully, these two teams can get past their injuries and give us a good game.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Cardinals: Best NFL player prop bets

Alvin Kamara, over 61.5 rushing yards (-125)

It looks like New Orleans will be without wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, who are dealing with injuries on the short week. Without those two receivers in Week 6, running back Alvin Kamara saw a ton of usage. He had 19 carries for 99 yards and six receptions for an additional 25. Arizona just gave up 97 rushing yards to Kenneth Walker III, so I like the over here.

Zach Ertz, over 47.5 receiving yards (-115)

Speaking of being without players, the Cardinals have entered the chat. They are expected to be without wide receiver Marquise Brown for some time and could be missing their top two running backs for this game. Arizona should get DeAndre Hopkins back his PED suspension, but I still think that Kyler Murray will have to rely on his tight end Ertz to get the ball down the field.

Kyler Murray, over 1.5 passing TDs (+100)

Murray hasn’t played to his potential yet this season and has led the Cardinals to a 2-4 record. Getting Hopkins back should help expand the passing game. The Saints' defense is averaging 1.5 passing touchdowns allowed per game. Even missing Brown, I think that Murray has two passing touchdowns in this game.

