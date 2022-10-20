 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of Week 7 straight-up picks with confidence levels

We make picks for all 14 NFL games with levels of confidence ahead of Week 7.

By David Fucillo
Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans and Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts talk after Tennessee’s 24-17 win at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The NFL is back for Week 7, and unlike last week’s loaded schedule of winning teams, this week features only one game involving both teams sitting over .500. Colts-Titans is a big one for AFC South supremacy. From a record perspective, games this week involving at least .500 teams include Falcons vs. Bengals (both 3-3), Seahawks (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2), and Chiefs (4-2) vs. 49ers (3-3).

We’ll likely see some upsets in this week’s slate, but we’ll see how many I can pick off. I’m back with straight-up picks for Week 7 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Looking back at last week’s picks, I was 0-2 with high confidence picks, 4-1 at medium, 1-3 at low, and 2-1 at no confidence. I suppose make of that what you will.

High confidence

Cowboys over Lions

Medium confidence

Bengals over Falcons
Packers over Commanders
Bucs over Panthers
Ravens over Browns
Jets over Broncos***
Raiders over Texans
Dolphins over Steelers
Patriots over Bears

Low confidence

Cardinals over Saints
Jaguars over Giants
Titans over Colts
Chargers over Seahawks

No confidence

49ers over Chiefs***

More From DraftKings Nation