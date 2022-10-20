Full list of Week 7 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 7, and unlike last week’s loaded schedule of winning teams, this week features only one game involving both teams sitting over .500. Colts-Titans is a big one for AFC South supremacy. From a record perspective, games this week involving at least .500 teams include Falcons vs. Bengals (both 3-3), Seahawks (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2), and Chiefs (4-2) vs. 49ers (3-3).

We’ll likely see some upsets in this week’s slate, but we’ll see how many I can pick off. I’m back with straight-up picks for Week 7 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Looking back at last week’s picks, I was 0-2 with high confidence picks, 4-1 at medium, 1-3 at low, and 2-1 at no confidence. I suppose make of that what you will.

High confidence

Cowboys over Lions

Medium confidence

Bengals over Falcons

Packers over Commanders

Bucs over Panthers

Ravens over Browns

Jets over Broncos***

Raiders over Texans

Dolphins over Steelers

Patriots over Bears

Low confidence

Cardinals over Saints

Jaguars over Giants

Titans over Colts

Chargers over Seahawks

No confidence

49ers over Chiefs***