Best NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Dolphins for Week 7 Sunday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins will cap off the NFL’s Week 7 Sunday slate when these two teams meet on Sunday Night Football. Fans should be in for an exciting matchup as the Dolphins will welcome back Tua Tagovailoa under center, while rookie Kenny Pickett should continue to get another start under his belt for the Steelers. We have the best player prop bets listed for Sunday night’s primetime matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Dolphins: Best NFL player prop bets

Tyreek Hill, over 78.5 receiving yards (-145)

Hill is coming off a 117-yard receiving performance last week and that was with the Dolphins’ backup quarterback under center. Now in primetime Miami will welcome Tagovailoa back as their starter, which should only provide a boost to Hill’s ceiling for Sunday night. The Steelers are also ranked 30th against the pass with an average of 277.8 receiving yards surrendered per game, which sets up Hill for a dominant performance in primetime.

Tua Tagovailoa, over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-125)

The Dolphins quarterback will make his first start since suffering a concussion back in Week 4, and he could not ask for a more favorable matchup in his return. The Steelers are allowing an average of 2.0 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents, which is the fifth-most in the NFL. Mike McDaniel should put together an effective game plan with the larger offense back in full health, which means Tagovaila should find the endzone more than once through the air.

George Pickens, over 3.5 receptions (-160)

The number of viable options on the Steelers' offense is slim pickings, but their rookie receiver has slowly but surely built more of an impactful role for Pittsburgh. Pickens may be coming off a quiet week in which he caught just three passes for 27 yards, but now he faces a Dolphins’ defense that is allowing 23.2 passing completions per game, which is 22nd in the NFL. If the Steelers are forced to play catch up given the Dolphins run away with the lead, it should only lead to more opportunities downfield for Pickens.