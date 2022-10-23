Breaking down NFL betting splits for Steelers vs. Dolphins on Week 7 Sunday Night Football

The NFL’s Week 7 nightcap will feature an AFC showdown between the Steelers and Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium, and the game will air on NBC. Miami will look to capitalize on Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the starting lineup, while the Steelers will look to get the victory with rookie Kenny Pickett once again under center.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Dolphins, Week 7 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Dolphins are 7.5-point favorites. 53% of the handle and 57% of bets are being placed on the Steelers to cover.

Is the public right? Miami is 2-1 against the spread when at home while Pittsburgh is 1-2 when traveling on the road. The Steelers likely won’t roll over in this one, but they carry a -8.2 scoring margin heading into this contest, which ranks last in the NFL. With the Dolphins back at full strength on offense they should be equipped to cover thanks to the talent advantage.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 44.5. 56% of the handle and 50% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The Steelers are averaging 16.2 PPG (30th) so far this season, and they average even fewer on the road with an average of 14.3 PPG. The Dolphins should be able to find the endzone with their starting quarterback back in the fold, but the ability for Pittsburgh to counter point-for-point remains up in the air. The Steelers could have trouble moving the ball and finding the endzone, which sets up this contest to finish under 44.5

Betting the moneyline: The Dolphins are home favorites with moneyline odds at -320. Moneyline odds for the Steelers are at +265. 66% of the handle and 75% of bets are being placed on the Dolphins to win.

Is the public right? Miami is 2-1 while at home while the Steelers are just 1-2 when on the road, and it looks like the public has more faith in the Dolphins for this primetime matchup. Their belief is well-warranted, as Mike McDaniel should be able to craft a winning game plan with the biggest piece of the puzzle with their starting quarterback back in place. The Dolphins will move to 4-3 in Tagovailoa’s return to the field.