Best NFL player prop bets for Bears vs. Patriots for Week 7 Monday Night Football

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football this week with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. We take a look at some of our favorite player prop bets for the MNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Patriots: Best NFL player prop bets

Jakobi Meyers, Touchdown anytime (+195)

I like this week for Meyers. He’s the team leader in receiving yards, and he’s definitely due for a TD after scoring just one this entire season. The Bears’ pass defense is much stronger than their run defense, but if Meyers can create some separation, Jones will be looking for him downfield.

Rhamondre Stevenson, First touchdown (+425)

This one has longer odds, but the Pats have been leaning on Stevenson since Damien Harris’ injury, and he has stepped up, becoming the team leader in rushing yards. Stevenson scored twice in the Patriots’ most recent game before the bye week, and while Harris is back and healthy, Stevenson has more than proved his worth. Even if his snap count decreases somewhat, I think that the Patriots will still look to Stevenson in goal line situations against the Bears this weekend, especially with how Chicago’s run defense is looking.

Justin Fields, Over 159.5 passing yards (-115)

While the Pats’ defense has been trending upwards, Fields hasn’t been under this mark since Week 3. He’s averaged 190 yards in the air over the past three games, and despite a tough matchup, I don’t see him hitting the under on this one.