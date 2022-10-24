Breaking down NFL betting splits for Bears vs. Patriots on Week 7 Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears face the New England Patriots this week on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. We take a look at how the public is betting on this matchup here.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Patriots, Week 7 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Patriots are 8-point favorites. 73% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Pats to cover.

Is the public right? I’m going with the public on this one. This Bears offense has looked completely incapable of producing anything of value over the past few weeks, and whether it’s Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones taking the field on Monday night, the Pats are looking better by the week. This should be a blowout.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 40. 50% of the handle and 40% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The dollars wagered by the public are split exactly down the middle, though the majority are placing their tickets on the under. This is a tough one to pick — the Bears’ defense has kept them competitive this season, but the question is whether the offense can find the end zone enough times to make an over-40 bet realistic. I’m taking the under on this matchup.

Betting the moneyline: The Patriots are home favorites with moneyline odds at -345. Moneyline odds for the Bears are at +285. 90% of the handle and 88% of bets are being placed on the Patriots to win.

Is the public right? A win for the Bears isn’t impossible, especially in an NFL season where chaos has reigned, but this feels like a lock for the Patriots at home. They’ve really found their groove on both sides of the ball, holding back the Browns’ and Lions’ strong backfield on defense and putting up consistently good numbers on offense. The public is almost certainly right on this one.