Week 8 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL heads into Week 8, and most Survivor pools are rapidly drawing to a close. It’s been a season of wild upsets and Week 7 was no different. The Patriots were the most popular play in a lot of pools, and the Bucs were another one that saw a fair amount of action. This graph is a good example of how wild it’s been for Survivor entrants this year compared to previous years.

I’m back with another round of Survivor pool strategy after a decent round of options last week. My safe pick was Cowboys over Lions and my value picks were Dolphins over Steelers and Raiders over Texans. I didn’t mention the Bucs-Panthers game, but did not Chargers-Seahawks and Ravens-Browns as potential trap game.

Here’s a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps heading into Week 8.

Safest picks

Eagles over Steelers

Cowboys over Bears

The Steelers stink and the Eagles are arguably the best team in the league. It might be an in-state rivalry game, but there’s no need to complicate this one. The Bears are coming off an impressive road win against the Patriots, but I don’t think they can spring a second straight road upset over a much better Cowboys team.a

Best value picks

You could save the Eagles, but there’s enough other picks of note opposite their remaining matchups that it makes sense to play it safe and get some value here.

Trap pick

Bills over Packers

It’s entirely possible Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are officially cooked and get blown out in this game. Or, this is an opportunity to employ the “nobody believed in us” mantra and spring the upset. Given how upsets have gone this year, I’d stay away from this one.