Best NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Bucs for Week 8 Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season will begin on Thursday, October 27. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

At this point in the season, it’s safe to say both teams have underachieved relative to their preseason expectations. However, the Buccaneers are in the midst of a full-blown slump after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers in back-to-back weeks.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bucs: Best NFL player prop bets

Lamar Jackson over 29.5 pass attempts (+100)

This isn’t the funnest player prop on the board, but it’s shaping up to be a profitable one. The Ravens are passing the ball more this season, and that could continue against a strong Tampa Bay run defense. Jackson has gone over 29.5 pass attempts in 6-of-7 games this year, and he should continue that pace in a close battle against the Bucs.

Ryan Succop over 1.5 FG made (-105)

Don’t sleep on kicker props. This one makes plenty of sense, as Succop has made two or more field goals in 5-of-7 games this season. The Bucs rank 27th in red-zone touchdown percentage, meaning they tend to settle for field goals. The Ravens have allowed two or more field goals in three of their last five games.

Cade Otton over 28.5 receiving yards (-120)

Cameron Brate has been ruled out for this game, meaning Otton will continue to operate as Tampa’s primary tight end. He has flown over 28.5 receiving yards in the last two games where Brate was inactive. In fact, it wasn’t even close, as Otton gathered 43 and 64 receiving yards respectively in those contests. He could find similar success on Thursday.