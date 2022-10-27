Full list of Week 8 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL wraps up the October slate of games this weekend with Monday Night Football closing things out on Halloween night. Week 8 opens with Ravens vs. Bucs on Thursday Night Football and closes with Bengals vs. Browns on Monday. In between, notable matchups include 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, and even a notable Packers-Bills game that sees Aaron Rodgers getting double digit points on the road.

With all that in mind, I’m back with straight-up picks for Week 8 of the regular season. I pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I went 7-7 thanks to a poor showing from my medium picks. I was 1-0 on high confidence picks and 5-3 on medium confidence. I finished 1-3 on low and 0-1 on no confidence picks, but it’s the medium where I need to hit more consistently. On to this week’s picks!

High confidence

Eagles over Steelers

Cowboys over Bears

Bills over Packers

Medium confidence

Dolphins over Lions

Raiders over Saints

Titans over Texans

Bengals over Browns

Low confidence

Ravens over Bucs***

Jaguars over Broncos

Jets over Patriots***

Cardinals over Vikings***

Giants over Seahawks***

49ers over Rams

No confidence

Falcons over Panthers

Commanders over Colts