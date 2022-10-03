Best NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. 49ers for Week 4 Monday Night Football

Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap up with an NFC West matchup on Monday, October 3. The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for a short trip to face the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. 49ers: Best NFL player prop bets

Cam Akers, Under 43.5 rushing yards (-120)

Akers began the season with a solid goose-egg performance in Week 1. He has bounced back since with final stats of 44 rushing yards and 64 rushing yards, respectively in Week 2 and 3. The 49ers are giving up the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game, and the Rams seem committed to a split backfield between Akers and Henderson. I like the under on Monday night.

Deebo Samuel, Over 56.5 receiving yards (-155)

At some point, the phenom that we saw last year is going to show up, right? Jimmy Garoppolo will be under center, so Samuel should see more targets. While we haven't seen the Samuel that we are used to, he has a favorable matchup against the Rams. They are giving up the 10th most passing yards per game, giving Samuel upside.

Tyler Higbee, Over 4.5 receptions (+100)

The Los Angeles offense is still finding its footing. It still revolves around Cooper Kupp, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is starting to spread the ball around more. Tight end Tyler Higbee is off to a good start this season. He has had five, seven and four receptions in the three games he has played so far. Higbee should see ample targets on Monday night and should tally at least five receptions.

