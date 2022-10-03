Breaking down NFL betting splits for Rams vs. 49ers on Week 4 Monday Night Football

Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, October 3 with an NFC West battle. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. 49ers, Week 4 betting splits

Betting the spread: The 49ers are two-point favorites. 62% of the handle and 73% of bets are being placed on the Rams to cover.

Is the public right? Los Angeles seems better equipped to pick up a win in this game. They’re playing better all-around football than San Francisco, even if their defense isn't as dominant as we are used to. The Niners haven't been able to click on offense with Garoppolo back under center, and I think that continues Monday night, allowing the Rams to cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 42. 60% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? Both of these defenses have been limiting other teams and keeping them off the scoreboard. The playmakers for each team are off to a slow start that won’t pick up pace this week. This is a low point total, but I think the under still hits.

Betting the moneyline: The 49ers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -120. Moneyline odds for the Rams are at +100. 63% of the handle and 82% of bets are being placed on the Rams to win.

Is the public right? Los Angeles looks like the better team heading into this game and should come out with a win. The Rams' defense is starting to play better even though they go into this game allowing the 10th most passing yards per game in the league. They have a good matchup to get back on track, and if their offense can start strong, they’ll take the win.