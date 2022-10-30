Best NFL player prop bets for Packers vs. Bills for Week 8 Sunday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 30. This week’s iteration of Sunday Night Football will see the Green Bay Packers taking on the Buffalo Bills in a non-conference game. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 8:20 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC.

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills: Best NFL player prop bets

Aaron Jones, under 47.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Packers' offense has been pretty bad the last few weeks. They lack dominant pass-catchers that can help open up their run game. Running back Aaron Jones is arguably their best player on offense but has a tough test this week. The Buffalo defense is giving up the fewest rushing yards per game which will keep Jones under this line in Week 8.

Stefon Diggs, over 78.5 receiving yards (-115)

Diggs and the Bills are coming off a bye week and should be well-rested for this game. If the offense hasn’t lost a step with the time off, Diggs should be able to increase on his strong start to the year. He has 49 receptions on 65 targets for 656 yards and six touchdowns. Even though Green Bay is giving up the fewest passing yards per game, Diggs’ high involvement should help him surpass this receiving line.

Devin Singletary, over 55.5 rushing yards (-125)

The Bills are heavily favored in this game and that benefits running back Devin Singletary. He hasn’t been able to fully hit his stride this year in the ground game but has a good matchup this week. The Packers' defense is giving up the sixth most rush yards per game so if Singletary can get off to a strong start, he will be able to hit the over on this line.