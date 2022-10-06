Week 5 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL returns for Week 5 and we’re passing through the quarter mark of the season. The Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the league, improving to 4-0 with a win over the Jaguars. The Chiefs and Bills got the two most impressive wins of Week 4, winning in Tampa and Baltimore, respectively.

As we move into Week 5, it’s time once again for Survivor picks. The first three weeks of the season were pretty brutal, but Week 4 brought a bit of sanity. Our safe and value picks all won last week, although it took overtime for the Packers to handle their business. The most notable upsets of the week saw the Seahawks beat the Lions and the Jets knock off the Steelers.

This week, we’re back with safe choices, value choices, and potential traps to use as you look to continue advancing in your Survivor pools.

Safest picks

Bills over Steelers

Packers over Giants

The Bills are coming off a big comeback win, and while a letdown is possible, they’re facing a bad Steelers squad sending out a rookie who is going to be inconsistent at best. Meanwhile, the Packers face the Giants in London with New York dealing with considerable uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Best value picks

Packers over Giants

Vikings over Bears

You could save the Packers for another week, but most remaining useful weeks aren’t really any better than this one. The Vikings are in a similar spot against a shaky at best Bears squad.

Trap pick

Chiefs over Raiders

49ers over Panthers

The Chiefs and 49ers are coming off big wins in Week 4, beating the Bucs and Rams, respectively. Both should win this week, but they’re in a prime letdown spot.