Best NFL player prop bets for Colts vs. Broncos for Week 5 Thursday Night Football

Week 5 of the NFL regular season will get underway on Thursday, October 6. The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Broncos: Best NFL player prop bets

Melvin Gordon, over 57.5 rushing yards (-120)

The Broncos lost starting RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last week. This will see Gordon take up the mantle of the starting running back against Indy. He has had problems with fumbling, but he should get the bulk of the carries in this game. While he didn't play well last week, I think Gordon should see over 57.5 rushing yards in Week 5.

Alec Pierce, over 33.5 receiving yards (-115)

When the Colts offense struggles to get the ball moving through the air, Pierce has seen his number called. Last week against the Tennessee Titans, he caught all four of his targets for 80 yards. Indianapolis has already ruled out RB Jonathan Taylor in this game, and they will have to pass more. Michael Pittman Jr. will be shadowed by Denver’s best cornerback, allowing Pierce to tally at least 33.5 receiving yards.

Jerry Jeudy, under 50.5 receiving yards (-120)

Jeudy has had two good games this year and two not so good games. He caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown last week, but the week before had just two receptions for 17 yards. He and new quarterback Russell Wilson haven't been able to get on the same page this season consistently and I’m not expecting Denver to have to air the ball out the whole game on Thursday. I think the under hits.