Full list of Week 5 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is rapidly pushing through the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season. The arrival of Week 5 gets us through the first quarter and we have one remaining undefeated team. The Eagles beat the Jaguars last week and now head west to face the Cardinals in Week 5.

We’re back for another week of picks as the NFL marches onward. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Looking back at last week’s picks, we were 2-0 in high confidence picks, 4-2 in medium picks, 3-2 in low confidence picks, and 1-2 in no confidence picks. We nailed Jets over Steelers on that final group while missing on the Bears and the Commanders. This week, we’re going back to the well with the Jets and Commanders. I envision 0-2 or 1-1 with a reverse of the winners this week.

On to the picks!

High confidence

Packers over Giants

Bills over Steelers

Bucs over Falcons

49ers over Panthers

Medium confidence

Vikings over Bears

Jaguars over Texans

Chargers over Browns

Eagles over Cardinals

Chiefs over Raiders

Low confidence

Broncos over Colts***

Lions over Patriots***

Saints over Seahawks

Rams over Cowboys

Ravens over Bengals

No confidence

Jets over Dolphins***

Commanders over Titans***