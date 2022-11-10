Week 10 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is headed into Week 10 and most remaining Survivor pools have settled into a war of attrition. We’ve seen plenty of upsets this season, but for likely Survivor picks each week, it’s become a little more reasonable after a wild first two months.

The biggest upset last week saw the Jets beat the Bills. It was mostly favorites the rest of the way with the most popular picks winning. That group included the Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals, and Patriots. The Bills were a little further down the list given they were playing a road divisional game.

In our picks last week, we generally were pretty spot on about things. We had the Chiefs and Eagles as safe picks, and the Bengals as our value pick of the week. We listed Patriots and Bills as potential trap picks. While the Bills lost, the Patriots romped over the Colts.

Now, we’re back with our latest round of safe, value, and potential trap picks. Things are getting a little dicier as we head into the home stretch of the season. Good luck!

Safest picks

Eagles over Commanders

Chiefs over Jaguars

Plenty will stay away from a divisional game, but the Commanders remain in a bit of turmoil. Philadelphia probably won’t win every game this year, but a home divisional game should be one they can get up for with aplomb.

Best value picks

49ers over Chargers

Raiders over Colts

If you’re still alive, you’re likely reaching a point where you have to start taking some more risks. The Raiders pick is a tough one, but if they can’t beat a team bringing in Jeff Saturday with zero coaching experience, I don’t know what to do.

Trap pick

Cowboys over Packers

The Packers are just about finished at this point, but a home game against Dallas offers a chance for a flailing last gasp. I’d stay away from this one.