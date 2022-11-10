Full list of Week 10 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL heads into Week 10 with some intriguing questions up and down the slate. Nobody can clinch a playoff berth this week, and realistically we’re probably at least two weeks from the undefeated Eagles clinching a wild card berth.

In the meantime, the biggest question as of this article publishing on Thursday is Josh Allen’s status for Sunday’s Bills-Vikings game. He’s dealing with an elbow issue that is being reported as something manageable, but one that could also cost him at least a game. We’ll see how that goes, but that throws a potential Super Bowl preview up in the air. I’m inclined to stick with my Bills pick regardless, but that certainly will give folks some reason for pause.

The other super intriguing game is Seahawks-Bucs, which is kicking off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and taking place in Munich. The Seahawks are rolling along sitting in first place in the NFC West while the Bucs are stumbling but hanging around atop a woeful NFC South.

With all that in mind, we’re back with our straight-up confidence picks for Week 10. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I put together a 10-3 performance. My high, medium, and low picks were each 3-1, while my no confidence picks were 1-0. On to Week 10!

High confidence

Bills over Vikings (pending Josh Allen)

Chiefs over Jaguars

Eagles over Commanders

Medium confidence

Dolphins over Browns

Saints over Steelers

Giants over Texans

Raiders over Colts

Cowboys over Packers

Rams over Cardinals

49ers over Chargers

Low confidence

Seahawks over Bucs***

Titans over Broncos

Bears over Lions

No confidence

Panthers over Falcons***