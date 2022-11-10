Best NFL player prop bets for Falcons vs. Panthers for Week 10 Thursday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons will face their NFC South rival Carolina Panthers for the second time in just three weeks, with round two set for Thursday Night Football. The Falcons took round one thanks to some strong performances from key offensive players, but the Panthers can exact their revenge back at home. Ahead of the primetime contest, we have the best player props to leverage for this showdown.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Panthers: Best NFL player prop bets

Cordarrelle Patterson, Over 51.5 rushing yards (-115)

Patterson returned to action in Week 9 and his impact was immediately felt with his 53 yards from scrimmage to go with two rushing scores. Despite coming off a knee injury he led the Falcons’ backfield with 13 rushing attempts. Expect him to get more opportunities even on the short week as Atlanta continues to acclimate back into the fold. The Panthers are 28th against the run as they allow 139.3 yards on the ground per game, setting up Patterson with an excellent opponent matchup in his second game back.

DJ Moore, Over 58.5 receiving yards (-115)

Moore cooled off last week with just two receptions for 24 yards on six targets, but he couldn’t ask for a better bounce-back opponent on Thursday Night Football. It was just two weeks ago that Moore carved up this same Falcons defense for 152 receiving yards and a touchdown, and now he gets to face them again in round two at home. Atlanta is the worst passing defense in the NFL with an average of 300.0 yards per game allowed. Despite the question of who will line up under center for Carolina, Moore should confidently bounce back and hit the over on this receiving total.

Marcus Mariota, Under 163.5 passing yards (-115)

Mariota has surpassed 160 passing yards just once in his previous six games, so it’s hard to feel confident that he can pull it off on a short week. Despite throwing for a season-high 253 yards against this defense two weeks ago, the Falcons are likely to lean on the run game both on the short week as well as with the return of Patterson. If Mariota were to do any damage on Thursday night it would likely be with his legs, setting him to finish under his passing total.