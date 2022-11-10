Falcons vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 Thursday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will play on a short week of preparation as they kick off the Week 10 slate with Thursday Night Football from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will get started at 8:15 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Falcons vs. Panthers in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Falcons -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Falcons -155, Panthers +135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Falcons -3

It would obviously be great to get Atlanta at -2.5, but taking the road favorites as field goal favorites is still a strong play. The Falcons knocked off the Panthers in overtime in Week 8, and they should have the motivational edge in this spot. Carolina unloaded key pieces before the trade deadline, while Atlanta is tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a the top of the NFC South. The Falcons defensive play is difficult to trust, but look for them to get back on track in a bounce-back spot coming out of a last-second loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Over/under: Over 43.5

I love getting this number anywhere under the key number of 44, so get at it while you can. Atlanta has been really bad defensively, allowing 6.1 yards per play, which ranks 31st in the league. Meanwhile, the Panthers surrendered 79 points in their last two games combined, and they fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper along with defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Neither offense is particularly good, but they’re in a strong position to exceed this over.

Player prop: Cordarrelle Patterson Over 51.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Atlanta running back will play his second game off of injured reserve, and he rushed 13 times for 44 yards with a couple touchdowns. His workload was certainly limited with Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley combining for 17 rushing attempts. Patterson nearly reached this total on a poor performance from a yards per carry perspective, and he should continue to increase his number of touches as he works his way back into the flow. Atlanta runs the ball on 57.7% of snaps, which is the second most in the league, so look for Patterson to get enough touches to exceed 51.5 rushing yards on Thursday night.