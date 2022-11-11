Seahawks vs. Bucs: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

Sunday’s slate will get started in the morning when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play from Allianz Arena in Munich. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be seen on the NFL Network.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Seahawks vs. Bucs in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Bucs odds

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -150, Seahawks +130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks +2.5

Betting on Geno Smith over Tom Brady will feel awkward, but that’s what you’ll need to do if you want to start your Sunday off with some extra cash. The Seahawks continue to be undervalued despite winning four games in a row. Seattle’s offense ranks fourth in yards per play, and Smith is completing 73.1% of passes with a 15:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Seahawks are the better team and will win this game outright.

Over/under: Under 44.5

I like this bet even more than the Seahawks to cover the spread as points will be hard to come by in this matchup, and we can get it above the key number of 44. Seattle’s defense has been playing extremely well and allowed an average of 243.5 total yards of offense in consecutive wins over the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay ranks 25th in yards per play offensively (5.0), and the defense is sixth in that category (5.0). Take the under and cheer for punts in Germany.

Player prop: Geno Smith under 246.5 passing yards (-130)

Over his last four games, Smith has finished with fewer than 247 passing yards in three of them. He is coming off a game where he threw for 275 yards, but will be in a different environment in Germany. The Tampa Bay defense is giving up only 187.8 passing yards per game, so the under should hit.