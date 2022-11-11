Lions vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will head on the road for a matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday from Soldier Field in Chicago. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Lions vs. Bears in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bears odds

Spread: Bears -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bears -155, Lions +135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bears -3

This is an ideal betting spot for Chicago going up against a Lions team that has to be feeling all sorts of happiness with themselves knocking off the Green Bay Packers last weekend. The Bears are coming away from a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but they have to be excited with the progress from Justin Fields and this offense. The Lions allowed just nine points last weekend, but that included four Packers drives that ended inside the red zone.

Over/under: Over 48.5

This is not the Bears team you may be used to as their strengths are on the offensive side of the ball especially recently, and their defense isn’t very good, ranking 27th in yards per play (5.8). Meanwhile, the Lions are dead last in that category, giving up 6.4 yards per play. A shootout in a Lions-Bears game may not feel right, but that’s the right side on Sunday afternoon.

Player prop: Justin Fields over 58.5 rushing yards (-135)

Fields may have finally realized his potential over the last month. While he is still figuring things out in the passing game, he has gotten his legs under him. Fields has rushed for 408 yards over his last four games and is heading into this one after putting up 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins. The Lions are giving up 148.8 rushing yards per game so I like Fields’ over here.