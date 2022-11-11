Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will get a tough road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. in Kansas City. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -410, Jaguars +330

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jaguars +9.5

You won’t find a ton of advantages that Jacksonville has over Kansas City, but this is just too many points. The Chiefs are coming off a tough overtime win over a physical Tennessee Titans team, so it could be tough to bounce back and put out their best effort in this spot. Jacksonville actually has a slightly better defense in a yards per play basis, and the Jags should do enough to keep the deficit in single digits.

Over/under: Under 50.5

I’ll use the “too many points” logic once again for the total in this matchup. Kansas City was held to 20 points twice in the last three games, and the Jags put up just 17 in consecutive losses before going for 27 in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. Neither defense is elite or terrible, and they should do enough to keep this total under the number oddsmakers released.

Player prop: Patrick Mahomes over 302.5 passing yards (-115)

Mahomes has been his usual dominant self the last few weeks. He has thrown for over 300 yards in each of the last three weeks and has over 420 yards in back-to-back games. The Jaguars are giving up only 238.3 passing yards per game, but they do a good job of stifling the run. The Chiefs are going to have to attack through the air, and I think Mahomes surpasses this total.