Vikings vs. Bills: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

Two of the top teams in their respective conferences will take the field on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills take the field from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Vikings vs. Bills in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Bills odds

Spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bills -210, Vikings +180

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -4.5

This would be a great betting spot for the Bills returning home after a tough loss to the New York Jets, but the injury to Josh Allen certainly makes this trickier. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be available, but the backup Case Keenum is good enough to fill in and guide the Bills, which are a complete team on both sides of the ball. The Vikings won six games in a row, all of which came by a single possession, and Minnesota ranks in the bottom half in yards per play offensively and defensively. Bet on the luck to run out on Sunday afternoon.

Over/under: Under 45

Whether Allen is limited or held out of this matchup, you’d have to think Buffalo will look to keep the ball on the ground more to eat up clock and limit offensive production from both sides. The Vikings are far from an elite offensive team, and Buffalo knows it needs to put together a strong defensive effort to make up for Allen’s injury on the other side of the ball.

