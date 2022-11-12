Browns vs. Dolphins: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

Week 10 of the NFL is here. The Cleveland Browns will fly south to take on the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Browns vs. Dolphins in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Dolphins odds

Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Browns +160, Dolphins -190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Dolphins -3.5

Cleveland comes into this game off of a big divisional win in Week 8 and their bye week last week. Miami has won three games in a row and is coming off a win against the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins have an offense that can stay in this game and should be able to score enough to offset their defense lacking. Miami should cover at home.

Over/under: Over 48.5

The Browns have a solid defense and tend to keep opponents off the scoreboard. They rarely face teams that have the scoring ability of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, though. Miami has the ability to score points at will, and this is combined with their swiss cheese defense that struggles to keep teams off the scoreboard. We should see the over hit.

Player prop: Jacoby Brissett over 226.5 passing yards (-115)

Brissett has at least 227 passing yards in each of his last five games. Most recently, he completed 77.3% of his passes for 278 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals before the team’s bye week in Week 9. The Dolphins’ defense is giving up 245.9 passing yards per game, which should help Brissett surpass this passing yard total.