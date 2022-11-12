Texans vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us. The Houston Texans will travel northeast to take on the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Giants odds

Spread: Giants -5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Texans +180, Giants -210

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants -5

The Texans have lost three games in a row, and all three losses have been by at least seven points. The Giants lost their last game, but it was on the road, and they're coming off their bye week. New York should be able to handle business at home and cover the spread.

Over/under: Over 41

This is a lower point total, and I’m looking to take full advantage of it. The Giants aren’t known for lighting up the scoreboard with their lack of quality wide receivers, but RB Saquon Barkley will help spark their offense. On the other side of the ball, rookie RB Dameon Pierce has been a force to be reckoned with and will help the Texans score some points to surpass this point total.

Player prop: Saquon Barkley over 93.5 rushing yards (-125)

Barkley and the Giants are coming out of their bye week and have a favorable matchup against the Texans. The Houston defense is giving up the most rush yards per game at a whopping 180.6 yards per game. Barkley has at least 94 yards rushing in three of the eight games he’s played so far this season. While this is a high rushing total, Barkley should be able to surpass it, given the best matchup possible.