Best NFL player prop bets for Chargers vs. 49ers for Week 10 Sunday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday Night Football in Week 10. The Chargers will be without their two top wide receivers — Keenan Allen and Mike Williams — which are two injuries to note when looking at player props in this game.

Chargers vs. 49ers: Best NFL player prop bets

Austin Ekeler over 5.5 receptions (-120)

As mentioned in the introduction, the Chargers will be without their top two receivers in this game. Ekeler has been seeing a ton of work in the passing game, and that’s not about to change anytime soon. In fact, the Chargers RB has hauled six or more receptions in six or his last seven games. He has 29 catches in his last three.

The 49ers have a solid defense, but Ekeler should continue to make catches out of the backfield...even if those plays don’t go for much yardage.

Christian McCaffrey over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

Last time out, McCaffrey went for 94 rushing yards on 18 carries against the Los Angeles Rams, who boast a pretty good run defense. Now McCaffrey will face “the other Los Angeles team”, who does not have a good run defense. In fact, the Chargers have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards this season.

Along with the matchup, McCaffrey has volume, game flow, and big-play ability on his side. Go ahead and take over 79.5 rushing yards with confidence.

Joshua Palmer over 54.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Chargers are going to throw the ball plenty on Sunday Night Football. Los Angeles didn’t have much of a running game to begin with, and checking in as road underdogs against the best rushing defense in the league doesn’t help.

So who will Justin Herbert throw to? We already established that Ekeler will get looks out of the backfield, but Palmer will also step up for an injury-plagued Chargers receiving corps. Palmer has gone over 54.5 receiving yards while enjoying a heightened role in the last two games. Volume could take him over this number once again.